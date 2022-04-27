Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.79M, closed the recent trade at $9.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The DGNU stock price is -7.85% off its 52-week high price of $10.58 and 1.12% above the 52-week low of $9.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 191.82K shares.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the DGNU stock price touched $9.81 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III shares have moved 0.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) have changed 0.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 4270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (DGNU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.10% over the past 6 months.

DGNU Dividends

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.99% with a share float percentage of 92.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maverick Capital Ltd. with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $29.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Maverick Capital Ltd. held 6.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.6 million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $2.65 million while later fund manager owns 52306.0 shares of worth $0.52 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.