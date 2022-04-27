Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the recent trade at $10.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The CLM stock price is -40.34% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and -0.1% below the 52-week low of $10.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days. Year-to-date, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares have moved -25.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) have changed -24.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.55% over the past 6 months.

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.17 at a share yield of 20.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 20.20%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.81% with a share float percentage of 6.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SIT Investment Associates Inc with over 3.9 million shares worth more than $49.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SIT Investment Associates Inc held 5.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centaurus Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 1.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.68 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.