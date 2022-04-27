Can Under Armour Inc. (UA) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.21B, closed the last trade at $13.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -5.83% during that session. The UA stock price is -67.39% off its 52-week high price of $23.00 and 8.22% above the 52-week low of $12.61. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Under Armour Inc. (UA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Sporting -5.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the UA stock price touched $13.74 or saw a rise of 12.54%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc. shares have moved -23.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) have changed -12.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -162.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.0% from current levels.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.84% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.48 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.43 billion and $1.4 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.00% for the current quarter and 0.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 338.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.80%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.07% with a share float percentage of 85.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.66 million shares worth more than $426.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 21.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.61 million and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 6.71 million shares of worth $126.59 million while later fund manager owns 6.36 million shares of worth $119.98 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.