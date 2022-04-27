Can Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.54B, closed the last trade at $19.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -3.16% during that session. The MFC stock price is -13.16% off its 52-week high price of $22.19 and 9.94% above the 52-week low of $17.66. The 3-month trading volume is 4.31 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Sporting -3.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MFC stock price touched $19.61 or saw a rise of 10.25%. Year-to-date, Manulife Financial Corporation shares have moved 2.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) have changed -7.19%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Manulife Financial Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.56%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 20.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.50%.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.02 at a share yield of 5.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.23% with a share float percentage of 56.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manulife Financial Corporation having a total of 796 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 165.6 million shares worth more than $3.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 93.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 billion and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 25.26 million shares of worth $525.83 million while later fund manager owns 21.18 million shares of worth $440.86 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.