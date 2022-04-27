Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) investors to reap big returns again

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.51B, closed the recent trade at $106.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The BX stock price is -40.09% off its 52-week high price of $149.78 and 21.67% above the 52-week low of $83.75. The 3-month trading volume is 4.81 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) trade information

Sporting -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the BX stock price touched $106.92 or saw a rise of 15.68%. Year-to-date, Blackstone Inc. shares have moved -17.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) have changed -13.34%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blackstone Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.71%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.80% and 21.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.88 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.8 billion and $2.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.90% for the current quarter and 20.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 442.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.71%.

BX Dividends

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.06 at a share yield of 3.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.23% with a share float percentage of 64.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blackstone Inc. having a total of 1,963 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.94 million shares worth more than $5.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 36.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.72 billion and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 19.39 million shares of worth $2.26 billion while later fund manager owns 12.33 million shares of worth $1.43 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.