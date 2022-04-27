BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Shares Have Inclined 6.09% Year To Date

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $959.64M, closed the recent trade at $8.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The BLU stock price is -15.63% off its 52-week high price of $9.84 and 69.45% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 898.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Sporting -0.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the BLU stock price touched $8.51 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved 6.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed 36.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -135.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -64.51% from the levels at last check today.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BELLUS Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.44%, compared to 0.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.50% over the past 5 years.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.53% with a share float percentage of 76.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 5.25 million shares worth more than $32.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Artal Group S.A. held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.5 million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Health Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $4.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $2.23 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.