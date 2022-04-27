Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) tumbled -4.55%

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) has seen 5.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.62B, closed the last trade at $40.05 per share which meant it lost -$1.91 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The CARR stock price is -47.04% off its 52-week high price of $58.89 and -1.82% below the 52-week low of $40.78. The 3-month trading volume is 4.97 million shares.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Sporting -4.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the CARR stock price touched $40.05 or saw a rise of 10.36%. Year-to-date, Carrier Global Corporation shares have moved -26.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) have changed -13.67%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carrier Global Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.44%, compared to 20.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.20%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.52 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.37 billion and $5.44 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.50% for the current quarter and -3.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -17.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.01%.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.57% with a share float percentage of 87.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carrier Global Corporation having a total of 1,689 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.34 million shares worth more than $4.95 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 69.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.77 billion and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.83% shares in the company for having 49.69 million shares of worth $2.69 billion while later fund manager owns 33.05 million shares of worth $1.79 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.87% of company’s outstanding stock.