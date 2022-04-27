Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the last trade at $29.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The AXSM stock price is -147.08% off its 52-week high price of $74.10 and 35.38% above the 52-week low of $19.38. The 3-month trading volume is 969.42K shares.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Sporting -1.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the AXSM stock price touched $29.99 or saw a rise of 32.65%. Year-to-date, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -20.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have changed -15.19%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $180.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -500.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.97% from current levels.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.37%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.10% and -30.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.50% over the past 5 years.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.39% with a share float percentage of 66.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axsome Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.66 million shares worth more than $87.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.16 million and represent 5.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $26.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $23.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.