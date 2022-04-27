Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 5.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.99B, closed the last trade at $26.24 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The AXTA stock price is -30.34% off its 52-week high price of $34.20 and 17.42% above the 52-week low of $21.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the AXTA stock price touched $26.24 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares have moved -20.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have changed 8.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.91% from current levels.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.80%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.00% and -14.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 120.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.25%.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.49% with a share float percentage of 101.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. having a total of 465 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.85 million shares worth more than $608.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 14.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $434.05 million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 6.5 million shares of worth $189.85 million while later fund manager owns 5.74 million shares of worth $167.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.