Analysts Are Recommending Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) As A Buy Candidate

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 24.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.49B, closed the last trade at $5.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.76% during that session. The AUY stock price is -19.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 31.1% above the 52-week low of $3.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Sporting -3.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the AUY stock price touched $5.37 or saw a rise of 15.17%. Year-to-date, Yamana Gold Inc. shares have moved 27.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) have changed -5.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.69 while the price target rests at a high of $8.70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.96% from current levels.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yamana Gold Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.38%, compared to 10.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $505.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $454.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.07%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.70% with a share float percentage of 53.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yamana Gold Inc. having a total of 484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 109.0 million shares worth more than $431.62 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.33 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.10% shares in the company for having 49.1 million shares of worth $194.44 million while later fund manager owns 46.01 million shares of worth $182.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.78% of company’s outstanding stock.