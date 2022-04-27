Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.25M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The ATHE stock price is -271.62% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 8.11% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43120.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 123.94K shares.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Sporting -1.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the ATHE stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 10.07%. Year-to-date, Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares have moved 4.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have changed -1.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -440.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -440.54% from the levels at last check today.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alterity Therapeutics Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.57 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 16107.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20455.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.