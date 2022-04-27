ABB Ltd (ABB) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.87B, closed the recent trade at $29.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The ABB stock price is -31.73% off its 52-week high price of $39.11 and -0.4% below the 52-week low of $29.81. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ABB Ltd (ABB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the ABB stock price touched $29.69 or saw a rise of 11.77%. Year-to-date, ABB Ltd shares have moved -21.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have changed -13.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.19 while the price target rests at a high of $44.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.05% from the levels at last check today.

ABB Ltd (ABB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ABB Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.33%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.37 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.08 billion and $6.9 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.10% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 43.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.60%.

ABB Dividends

ABB Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.87 at a share yield of 2.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.06% with a share float percentage of 6.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABB Ltd having a total of 467 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 19.85 million shares worth more than $662.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital International Investors held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $583.84 million and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Invesco American Franchise Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 13.38 million shares of worth $442.13 million while later fund manager owns 2.22 million shares of worth $82.29 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.