0.98% Gain Drives Masco Corporation (MAS) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.70B, closed the last trade at $52.73 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The MAS stock price is -34.76% off its 52-week high price of $71.06 and 7.49% above the 52-week low of $48.78. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the MAS stock price touched $52.73 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Masco Corporation shares have moved -24.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) have changed 0.82%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Masco Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.70%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.50% and 0.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.10%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.06 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 billion and $2.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.60% for the current quarter and 5.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -46.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.40%.

MAS Dividends

Masco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.94 at a share yield of 1.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.05% with a share float percentage of 95.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Masco Corporation having a total of 1,003 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.74 million shares worth more than $1.43 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 9.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 8.04 million shares of worth $487.99 million while later fund manager owns 6.98 million shares of worth $387.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.