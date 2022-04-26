Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.96B, closed the recent trade at $56.44 per share which meant it lost -$4.65 on the day or -7.61% during that session. The ZION stock price is -33.66% off its 52-week high price of $75.44 and 16.62% above the 52-week low of $47.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) trade information

Sporting -7.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the ZION stock price touched $56.44 or saw a rise of 15.62%. Year-to-date, Zions Bancorporation National Association shares have moved -3.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have changed -10.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zions Bancorporation National Association shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.21%, compared to -2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.70% and -43.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $711.13 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $684.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $716 million and $697.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and -1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.80% over the past 5 years.

ZION Dividends

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 2.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.25%.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.58% with a share float percentage of 86.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zions Bancorporation National Association having a total of 629 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.95 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.55 million and represent 6.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 5.1 million shares of worth $321.25 million while later fund manager owns 4.58 million shares of worth $283.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.