Why Should We Buy Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) Stock?

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.58M, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The SESN stock price is -1272.73% off its 52-week high price of $6.04 and 4.55% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the SESN stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 11.58%. Year-to-date, Sesen Bio Inc. shares have moved -46.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have changed -38.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -581.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.09% from current levels.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sesen Bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -312.50%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.40% and 85.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.69% with a share float percentage of 24.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sesen Bio Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.49 million shares worth more than $10.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.08 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 5.81 million shares of worth $4.73 million while later fund manager owns 4.61 million shares of worth $3.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.