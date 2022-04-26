Why Should Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Be In Your Portfolio?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.56B, closed the recent trade at $16.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The VOD stock price is -24.45% off its 52-week high price of $20.36 and 11.19% above the 52-week low of $14.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 million shares.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the VOD stock price touched $16.36 or saw a rise of 4.44%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares have moved 11.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed -0.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.23%, compared to -1.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.01 at a share yield of 6.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.59%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.46% with a share float percentage of 9.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company having a total of 643 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26.05 million shares worth more than $388.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $335.81 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 10.81 million shares of worth $161.64 million while later fund manager owns 7.52 million shares of worth $112.48 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.