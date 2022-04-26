Why Should StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Be In Your Portfolio?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 9.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27B, closed the last trade at $9.69 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 4.42% during that session. The STNE stock price is -633.54% off its 52-week high price of $71.08 and 16.92% above the 52-week low of $8.05. The 3-month trading volume is 8.85 million shares.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Sporting 4.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the STNE stock price touched $9.69 or saw a rise of 14.02%. Year-to-date, StoneCo Ltd. shares have moved -42.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have changed -32.47%.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that StoneCo Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 175.00%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.90% and 41.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $297.71 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $296.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -57.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.11%.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.96% with a share float percentage of 93.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with StoneCo Ltd. having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 37.21 million shares worth more than $1.29 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 14.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 16.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $581.55 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 17.66 million shares of worth $613.03 million while later fund manager owns 7.51 million shares of worth $260.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.