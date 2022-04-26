Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Tricida Inc. (TCDA)?

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $712.66M, closed the last trade at $11.85 per share which meant it gained $1.23 on the day or 11.58% during that session. The TCDA stock price is -1.1% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 70.04% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tricida Inc. (TCDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Sporting 11.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the TCDA stock price touched $11.85 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Tricida Inc. shares have moved 23.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) have changed 39.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.93% from current levels.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tricida Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 168.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.69%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.60% and 35.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.00% over the past 5 years.

TCDA Dividends

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.33% with a share float percentage of 84.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tricida Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.61 million shares worth more than $44.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 19.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 4.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.69 million and represent 9.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $3.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $1.72 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.