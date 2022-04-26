Why Buy Stock In United States Steel Corporation (X)?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 5.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.34B, closed the recent trade at $31.28 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The X stock price is -25.48% off its 52-week high price of $39.25 and 42.52% above the 52-week low of $17.98. The 3-month trading volume is 18.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United States Steel Corporation (X) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.95.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Sporting -4.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the X stock price touched $31.28 or saw a rise of 18.46%. Year-to-date, United States Steel Corporation shares have moved 37.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) have changed -14.58%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United States Steel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.85%, compared to -4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 173.10% and -4.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.27 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.68 billion and $4.63 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.50% for the current quarter and 23.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 351.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 0.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.84% with a share float percentage of 75.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Steel Corporation having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.94 million shares worth more than $593.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 7.5 million shares of worth $155.42 million while later fund manager owns 6.89 million shares of worth $164.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.