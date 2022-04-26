Why Acquire Shares Of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.63M, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -7.11% during that session. The WNW stock price is -1421.74% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 5.8% above the 52-week low of $0.65. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting -7.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the WNW stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares have moved -68.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed -38.93%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.30% over the past 6 months.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.24% with a share float percentage of 0.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 41954.0 shares worth more than $99011.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Occudo Quantitative Strategies, LP, with the holding of over 10560.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24921.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.