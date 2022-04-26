When WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Will Be A Good Investment?

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) has seen 6.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.29M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The WKEY stock price is -428.43% off its 52-week high price of $10.78 and 5.39% above the 52-week low of $1.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 274.66K shares.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the WKEY stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 23.31%. Year-to-date, WISeKey International Holding AG shares have moved -48.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) have changed -28.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WISeKey International Holding AG shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.57%, compared to 12.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.00% over the past 5 years.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.10% with a share float percentage of 3.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WISeKey International Holding AG having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $1.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Optiver Holding B.v., with the holding of over 28400.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.