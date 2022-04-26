When Does Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Become A Good Investment?

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 4.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $418.15M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.40% during that session. The MMAT stock price is -1536.09% off its 52-week high price of $21.76 and 6.02% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.45 million shares.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Sporting 6.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the MMAT stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 8.9%. Year-to-date, Meta Materials Inc. shares have moved -45.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) have changed -31.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -163.16% from current levels.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Materials Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.23%, compared to 9.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.90% over the past 5 years.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.57% with a share float percentage of 32.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Materials Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 17.58 million shares worth more than $43.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.55 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.79% shares in the company for having 13.47 million shares of worth $33.12 million while later fund manager owns 4.75 million shares of worth $11.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.