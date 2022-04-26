What Is So Great About Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has seen 11.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.30B, closed the last trade at $2.86 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -499.65% off its 52-week high price of $17.15 and 1.75% above the 52-week low of $2.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.79 million shares.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the GRAB stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 14.63%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved -59.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -21.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.20 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.89% from current levels.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.40% for the industry.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.29% with a share float percentage of 32.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 1.14 million shares worth more than $8.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.