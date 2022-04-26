Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 10.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $475.37M, closed the last trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 5.33% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -427.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.49 and 18.14% above the 52-week low of $1.94. The 3-month trading volume is 26.29 million shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Sporting 5.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the BBIG stock price touched $2.37 or saw a rise of 12.22%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures Inc. shares have moved -0.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed -23.30%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.34% over the past 6 months.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.30% with a share float percentage of 13.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 8.81 million shares worth more than $56.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.08 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $10.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $4.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.