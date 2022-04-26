VICI Properties Inc. (VICI): What Are The Positives?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 3.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.85B, closed the recent trade at $29.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The VICI stock price is -11.35% off its 52-week high price of $33.35 and 12.42% above the 52-week low of $26.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the VICI stock price touched $29.95 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, VICI Properties Inc. shares have moved -0.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have changed 10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 80.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.51% from the levels at last check today.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VICI Properties Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.24%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $378.99 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $446.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $373.02 million and $363.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.60% for the current quarter and 22.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 0.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.20%.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 4.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 122.11% with a share float percentage of 122.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VICI Properties Inc. having a total of 750 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.83 million shares worth more than $2.47 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 57.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.76% shares in the company for having 36.2 million shares of worth $1.06 billion while later fund manager owns 28.9 million shares of worth $848.36 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.60% of company’s outstanding stock.