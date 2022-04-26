Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Investors To Make Money Again

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $197.28M, closed the recent trade at $1.89 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 6.46% during that session. The VNTR stock price is -209.52% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 40.21% above the 52-week low of $1.13. The 3-month trading volume is 221.48K shares.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Sporting 6.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the VNTR stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 8.25%. Year-to-date, Venator Materials PLC shares have moved -29.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have changed -1.11%.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Venator Materials PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3,200.00%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 700.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $543.12 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $598.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $476 million and $538.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.10% for the current quarter and 11.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 31.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.10%.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.33% with a share float percentage of 59.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Venator Materials PLC having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.52 million shares worth more than $24.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 4.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.56 million and represent 4.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Russell Inv Co- Multi-Strategy Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.94% shares in the company for having 8.52 million shares of worth $24.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.99 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.