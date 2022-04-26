Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.16B, closed the recent trade at $169.80 per share which meant it lost -$4.11 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The TXN stock price is -19.12% off its 52-week high price of $202.26 and 5.16% above the 52-week low of $161.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.10 million shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Sporting -2.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the TXN stock price touched $169.80 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, Texas Instruments Incorporated shares have moved -7.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have changed -5.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Texas Instruments Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.05%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.30% and 1.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.00%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.43 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.36 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.08 billion and $4.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.70% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.60 at a share yield of 2.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 86.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Texas Instruments Incorporated having a total of 2,683 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.94 million shares worth more than $16.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 73.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.91 billion and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 26.24 million shares of worth $4.95 billion while later fund manager owns 19.56 million shares of worth $3.69 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.