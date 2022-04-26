Shares Of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Declined -30.33% In One Month

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has seen 12.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.91B, closed the last trade at $33.90 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -429.41% off its 52-week high price of $179.47 and 4.42% above the 52-week low of $32.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the RIVN stock price touched $33.90 or saw a rise of 14.76%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved -67.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed -30.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $112.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -230.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.24% from current levels.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.67 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $380.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.16% with a share float percentage of 79.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 626 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 162.08 million shares worth more than $16.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amazon.com, Inc., with the holding of over 158.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.42 billion and represent 17.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 5.02 million shares of worth $520.64 million while later fund manager owns 4.24 million shares of worth $439.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.