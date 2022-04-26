Shares Of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) increased By 11.93% In A Month

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.86B, closed the recent trade at $20.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The HST stock price is -1.97% off its 52-week high price of $21.21 and 29.47% above the 52-week low of $14.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Sporting -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the HST stock price touched $20.80 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have moved 20.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have changed 11.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.46% from the levels at last check today.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.59%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.80% and 90.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $890.86 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $964.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $267 million and $399 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 233.70% for the current quarter and 141.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 98.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.40%.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.88% with a share float percentage of 107.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 761 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 115.46 million shares worth more than $1.89 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the holding of over 84.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 11.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 33.25 million shares of worth $559.52 million while later fund manager owns 20.25 million shares of worth $330.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.