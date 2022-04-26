Shares In Precipio Inc. (PRPO) -31.01% Down, YTD

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.53M, closed the recent trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.40% during that session. The PRPO stock price is -719.64% off its 52-week high price of $9.18 and 5.36% above the 52-week low of $1.06. The 3-month trading volume is 145.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Sporting 2.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the PRPO stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Precipio Inc. shares have moved -31.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) have changed -12.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from the levels at last check today.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 130.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.82 million and $2.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 157.70% for the current quarter and 109.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 52.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

PRPO Dividends

Precipio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 18 and May 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.47% with a share float percentage of 11.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precipio Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $1.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 million and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 0.66 million shares of worth $1.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.