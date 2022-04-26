Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Forecast To Gain 99.71% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) has seen 5.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.07 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 9.18% during that session. The QK stock price is -881.31% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 15.89% above the 52-week low of $0.90. The 3-month trading volume is 219.03K shares.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Sporting 9.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the QK stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 17.05%. Year-to-date, Q&K International Group Limited shares have moved -64.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) have changed -52.88%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $374.13.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,657.80%.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.71% with a share float percentage of 14.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Q&K International Group Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $2.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SAIF Advisors Limited, with the holding of over 1.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.68 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.