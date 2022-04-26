Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.23B, closed the recent trade at $20.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -4.80% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -67.9% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 26.31% above the 52-week low of $14.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Sporting -4.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the NCLH stock price touched $20.22 or saw a rise of 12.51%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 2.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have changed 7.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.03% from the levels at last check today.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.19%, compared to 31.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.90% and 60.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $585.46 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.58 million and $3.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6,011.90% for the current quarter and 33,752.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.10% over the past 5 years.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.90% with a share float percentage of 50.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. having a total of 697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.27 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.68 million and represent 5.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 10.49 million shares of worth $280.28 million while later fund manager owns 9.24 million shares of worth $246.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.