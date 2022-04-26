NeoGenomics Inc. Shares Are Up -78.24% Since The Beginning Of The Year

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the last trade at $11.25 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The NEO stock price is -386.58% off its 52-week high price of $54.74 and 2.22% above the 52-week low of $11.00. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the NEO stock price touched $11.25 or saw a rise of 8.31%. Year-to-date, NeoGenomics Inc. shares have moved -67.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have changed -36.94%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeoGenomics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -166.67%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -275.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.99 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $128.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $126 million and $115.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.00% for the current quarter and 11.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -286.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.30%.

NEO Dividends

NeoGenomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.02% with a share float percentage of 100.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeoGenomics Inc. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.76 million shares worth more than $904.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $611.22 million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.72% shares in the company for having 8.28 million shares of worth $380.69 million while later fund manager owns 3.31 million shares of worth $159.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.