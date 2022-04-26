KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Shares Are Down -17.94% So Far This Year

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) has a beta value of -0.22 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.44M, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -10.66% during that session. The KULR stock price is -133.74% off its 52-week high price of $3.81 and -8.59% below the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 440.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Sporting -10.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the KULR stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 25.23%. Year-to-date, KULR Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -33.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) have changed -24.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -329.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -176.07% from the levels at last check today.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KULR Technology Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 273.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $680k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $209k and $418k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 225.40% for the current quarter and 163.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -69.50% over the past 5 years.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.71% with a share float percentage of 5.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KULR Technology Group Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.12 million shares worth more than $6.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 2.44 million shares of worth $5.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.