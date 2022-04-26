Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Dropped -45.61% In One Month

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has seen 3.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $901.06M, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.73% during that session. The KC stock price is -1366.86% off its 52-week high price of $50.02 and 26.69% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting -1.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the KC stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 19.95%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved -78.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed -45.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.20 while the price target rests at a high of $216.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6250.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -609.68% from current levels.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $428.15 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $411.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $298.56 million and $280.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.40% for the current quarter and 46.70% for the next.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.66% with a share float percentage of 76.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Advisors Lp with over 13.73 million shares worth more than $216.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, First Trust Advisors Lp held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 10.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.18 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.16% shares in the company for having 12.47 million shares of worth $196.36 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $45.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.