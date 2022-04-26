KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.82% Rise

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 11.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.46B, closed the last trade at $12.34 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -361.67% off its 52-week high price of $56.97 and 40.76% above the 52-week low of $7.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.43 million shares.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the BEKE stock price touched $12.34 or saw a rise of 11.29%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved -38.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -6.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to -9.50% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -146.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.18%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.27% with a share float percentage of 41.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 77.43 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 8.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital Llc, with the holding of over 30.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $551.48 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 9.1 million shares of worth $166.2 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $68.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.