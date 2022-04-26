IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 12.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.40M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 16.36% during that session. The ITP stock price is -81.82% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 51.52% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Sporting 16.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the ITP stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares have moved 43.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) have changed 41.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1415.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1415.15% from current levels.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.31% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 107.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.36% with a share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IT Tech Packaging Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98640.0 and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.