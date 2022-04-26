Investor Confidence Shakens After American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Share Prices Gain $0.02

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.00B, closed the recent trade at $64.77 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The ACC stock price is -0.39% off its 52-week high price of $65.02 and 31.02% above the 52-week low of $44.68. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the ACC stock price touched $64.77 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, American Campus Communities Inc. shares have moved 13.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have changed 19.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.98, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $58.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.45% from the levels at last check today.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Campus Communities Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.95%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 118.20% and 157.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $256.43 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $232.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -53.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.15%.

ACC Dividends

American Campus Communities Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 25 and July 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.88 at a share yield of 2.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.44% with a share float percentage of 101.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Campus Communities Inc. having a total of 504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.09 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $926.9 million and represent 11.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.76% shares in the company for having 6.64 million shares of worth $346.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.96 million shares of worth $226.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.