How Will Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.40B, closed the recent trade at $100.29 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The NTR stock price is -16.91% off its 52-week high price of $117.25 and 45.94% above the 52-week low of $54.22. The 3-month trading volume is 4.10 million shares.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the NTR stock price touched $100.29 or saw a rise of 12.65%. Year-to-date, Nutrien Ltd. shares have moved 32.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have changed -6.80%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutrien Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 127.93%, compared to 29.20% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.44 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 585.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 66.50%.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.84 at a share yield of 1.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.53% with a share float percentage of 68.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutrien Ltd. having a total of 928 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 30.83 million shares worth more than $2.0 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 19.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 billion and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 11.33 million shares of worth $734.59 million while later fund manager owns 7.26 million shares of worth $431.0 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.