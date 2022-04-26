How Will Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Perform In Months To Come?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has seen 4.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.67B, closed the last trade at $34.66 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -182.0% off its 52-week high price of $97.74 and 0.52% above the 52-week low of $34.48. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting 0.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the CHWY stock price touched $34.66 or saw a rise of 18.77%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc. shares have moved -41.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -24.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $108.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -211.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.29% from current levels.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,533.33%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -280.00% and -111.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.90%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.42 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.04 billion and $2.13 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.50% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.50% over the past 5 years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.65% with a share float percentage of 114.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc. having a total of 634 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.3 million shares worth more than $784.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Advisory Inc., with the holding of over 7.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $416.97 million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 3.41 million shares of worth $232.58 million while later fund manager owns 2.55 million shares of worth $174.14 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.