How Is RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the last trade at $10.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -4.37% during that session. The RES stock price is -22.84% off its 52-week high price of $12.91 and 68.32% above the 52-week low of $3.33. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RPC Inc. (RES) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Sporting -4.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the RES stock price touched $10.51 or saw a rise of 18.34%. Year-to-date, RPC Inc. shares have moved 131.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) have changed 3.14%.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RPC Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 88.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,300.00%, compared to 33.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 180.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240.32 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $248.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $148.64 million and $157.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.70% for the current quarter and 57.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.94% with a share float percentage of 87.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RPC Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.28 million shares worth more than $51.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 8.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.67 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.05% shares in the company for having 8.78 million shares of worth $39.84 million while later fund manager owns 5.0 million shares of worth $22.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.