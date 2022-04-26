How Is I-Mab.(NASDAQ: IMAB) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the last trade at $12.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -4.16% during that session. The IMAB stock price is -574.57% off its 52-week high price of $85.40 and 5.21% above the 52-week low of $12.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Sporting -4.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the IMAB stock price touched $12.66 or saw a rise of 18.95%. Year-to-date, I-Mab shares have moved -73.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have changed -36.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.98.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that I-Mab shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.35%, compared to 0.30% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -545.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is expected to release its next earnings report on August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.12% with a share float percentage of 53.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with I-Mab having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 7.18 million shares worth more than $520.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 9.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.11 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $42.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $40.09 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.