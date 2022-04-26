Hour Loop Inc. (HOUR) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Hour Loop Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.94M, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 6.23% during that session. The HOUR stock price is -202.93% off its 52-week high price of $10.33 and 44.87% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Hour Loop Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) trade information

Sporting 6.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the HOUR stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 17.43%. Year-to-date, Hour Loop Inc. shares have moved -57.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hour Loop Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) have changed -1.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -105.28% from current levels.

Hour Loop Inc. (HOUR) estimates and forecasts

HOUR Dividends

Hour Loop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hour Loop Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 143.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of -0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hour Loop Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.