Hecla Mining Company (HL) Drops -3.25%, Marking Lose By Bears

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the recent trade at $5.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -3.25% during that session. The HL stock price is -70.96% off its 52-week high price of $9.42 and 18.33% above the 52-week low of $4.50. The 3-month trading volume is 9.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hecla Mining Company (HL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Sporting -3.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the HL stock price touched $5.51 or saw a rise of 20.03%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Company shares have moved 9.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have changed -16.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.18% from the levels at last check today.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hecla Mining Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.29%, compared to 17.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $187.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $198.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $210.85 million and $219.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.10% for the current quarter and -9.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.80% over the past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.64% with a share float percentage of 65.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Company having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.77 million shares worth more than $265.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 46.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.91 million and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 24.03 million shares of worth $125.44 million while later fund manager owns 19.15 million shares of worth $94.97 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.55% of company’s outstanding stock.