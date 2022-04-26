HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Forecast To Gain 18.74% To Hit Consensus Price Target

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.05B, closed the recent trade at $209.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The HCA stock price is -32.94% off its 52-week high price of $279.02 and 6.51% above the 52-week low of $196.22. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.01.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) trade information

Sporting -0.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the HCA stock price touched $209.88 or saw a rise of 24.78%. Year-to-date, HCA Healthcare Inc. shares have moved -18.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have changed -19.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $258.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $306.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -45.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.53% from the levels at last check today.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HCA Healthcare Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.17%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.20% and -3.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.9 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 93.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.63%.

HCA Dividends

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 18 and July 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 0.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.29% with a share float percentage of 90.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HCA Healthcare Inc. having a total of 1,342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.13 million shares worth more than $5.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.86 billion and represent 6.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 6.63 million shares of worth $1.7 billion while later fund manager owns 6.34 million shares of worth $1.43 billion as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.