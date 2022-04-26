Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.13B, closed the recent trade at $13.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The HBI stock price is -67.79% off its 52-week high price of $22.82 and 0.66% above the 52-week low of $13.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Sporting -2.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the HBI stock price touched $13.60 or saw a rise of 8.72%. Year-to-date, Hanesbrands Inc. shares have moved -16.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have changed -7.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -98.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.47% from the levels at last check today.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hanesbrands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.28%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.80% and 2.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.76 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.50% for the current quarter and 4.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 832.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.28%.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 4.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.57%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.02% with a share float percentage of 92.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hanesbrands Inc. having a total of 737 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.58 million shares worth more than $611.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 34.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $571.57 million and represent 9.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 9.92 million shares of worth $170.28 million while later fund manager owns 8.71 million shares of worth $149.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.