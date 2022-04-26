Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 20.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.32M, closed the recent trade at $2.91 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.19% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -171.48% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 27.84% above the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 434.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting 3.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the GMDA stock price touched $2.91 or saw a rise of 11.01%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 11.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed -35.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -656.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -278.01% from the levels at last check today.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.37%, compared to 0.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.20% and -35.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.20% over the past 5 years.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.60% with a share float percentage of 56.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $21.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 4.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.37 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.73% shares in the company for having 4.56 million shares of worth $23.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $6.68 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.