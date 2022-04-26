DatChat Inc. (DATS) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.68M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 15.70% during that session. The DATS stock price is -829.65% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 30.15% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.57 million shares.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Sporting 15.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the DATS stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, DatChat Inc. shares have moved -34.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) have changed 13.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.99% over the past 6 months.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.80% with a share float percentage of 6.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DatChat Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 56258.0 shares worth more than $0.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32027.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.44 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 15813.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 8272.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.