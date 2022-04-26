D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) Surprises Wall Street With -9.90% Stock Price Loss

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $652.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -9.90% during that session. The HEPS stock price is -780.35% off its 52-week high price of $15.23 and 10.4% above the 52-week low of $1.55. The 3-month trading volume is 625.11K shares.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Sporting -9.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the HEPS stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 23.11%. Year-to-date, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares have moved 0.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) have changed -6.57%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.43% over the past 6 months, compared to -2.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -260.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.20%.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.38% with a share float percentage of 95.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.98 million shares worth more than $36.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP, with the holding of over 9.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.69 million and represent 3.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 4.44 million shares of worth $8.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $5.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.