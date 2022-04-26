Could New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.95B, closed the recent trade at $9.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The NYCB stock price is -44.89% off its 52-week high price of $14.33 and 1.11% above the 52-week low of $9.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.55 million shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/25/22 when the NYCB stock price touched $9.89 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have moved -17.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have changed -7.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.38.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.29%, compared to -11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.50% and 13.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $324.05 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $348.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $307.92 million and $317.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.20% for the current quarter and 9.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.40% over the past 5 years.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 6.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.94%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.91% with a share float percentage of 66.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. having a total of 519 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 56.53 million shares worth more than $727.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 46.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $594.24 million and represent 9.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 12.56 million shares of worth $156.15 million while later fund manager owns 12.55 million shares of worth $161.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.